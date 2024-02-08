Jonathan Majors Has Been Accused of Abuse By Two More Ex-Girlfriends

Photo: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Less than two months after Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, two more of the actor’s exes have come forward to publicly accuse him of abuse in a New York Times report that also includes separate allegations tied to his time on Lovecraft Country. Emma Duncan, who was engaged to Majors from 2015 to 2019, alleged that the actor was emotionally abusive during their relationship and also choked her, threw her around, and bruised her. She described several arguments during which he allegedly made disturbing threats, including that he would kill her or make sure she would be incapable of having children. Majors’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, denied that Majors physically abused Duncan or made those threats. Chaudhry did acknowledge that Duncan and Majors “had many serious arguments,” and stated that the actor is “choosing to take responsibility for his own part in that toxic relationship, focusing on himself, and addressing his lifelong depression.” Chaudhry also alleged that Duncan slapped or hit Majors across the face and head several times.

Maura Hooper, who dated Majors from 2013 to 2015 while they were students at the Yale School of Drama, claimed that the actor emotionally abused her. (Chaudhry said Majors is “embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior” during the relationship.) Hooper alleged that Majors threatened to kill himself after she found out he was having an affair. A year after they broke up, she claims that Majors berated her over the phone after finding out about a relationship of hers, allegedly calling her a “whore,” telling her to kill herself, and saying — in an apparent reference to an abortion Hooper had months into their relationship — that he would “rip you out of my heart the way they ripped our baby out of you.” Chaudhry characterized the phone call as a “mutually intense conversation,” adding that Majors “regrets saying hurtful things” but “does not recall the specific things he said.”

The Times report also included separate allegations that Majors was confrontational with women who worked on the set of HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which earned him an Emmy nomination for his role as Atticus Freeman. One assistant director alleges that Majors told her to go to a cramped faux bathroom on set, where he said she was “not welcome here.” He allegedly got angry at another assistant director informing him of a schedule change. She alleged that he later crossed physical boundaries and “got really up in my face,” making a derogatory racial remark about her physical appearance. Chaudhry stated that “countless” women in the entertainment industry “can attest to his professionalism,” and denied that Majors made a derogatory racial comment. Per the Times, three women came forward with complaints, and Majors reluctantly apologized after HBO advised him to; Chaudhry claimed that Majors had “never been told that anyone objected to his behavior.”

