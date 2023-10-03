Did Jonathan Majors’s Arrest Affect the New Season of Loki?

Photo: Marvel Studios

Just a few days before Marvel’s Loki season two premieres on Disney+, executive producer Kevin Wright has some answers on whether Jonathan Majors’s, who plays a variant of Kang, criminal trials affected the final product. The show finished filming sometime in 2022, before Majors’s arrest in March 2023; however, not much of what was shot will be on the cutting room floor. In an interview with Variety, Wright says that this is the first Marvel series that has not done any additional photography, a.k.a. what we’ll see is what we were supposed to get. He explained, “The story that is on screen is the story we set out to make. We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period.” He also shared that because the trial hasn’t even started, he felt like it would be “hasty” to make any changes “without knowing how all of this plays out.” While the real world is awaiting Majors’s trial, Loki’s fate on television is sealed as season two premieres on Disney+ on October 5.