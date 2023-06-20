Jonathan Majors’s Domestic-Abuse Trial Delayed Once Again

Photo: Steven Hirsch/AP

Update, September 6, 2023: Six months after Jonathan Majors was first arrested on domestic-violence charges, the trial has yet to begin. Now, a short hearing on September 6 has determined that the new trial date will be set on September 15, per Deadline. The case was slated for trial in August, but it was delayed after prosecutors asked for more time for discovery following criticism from the Loki actor’s lawyers that there were “deficiencies” in what prosecutors disclosed to the defense. Majors attended the hearing virtually after appearing at the June and August court dates in person.

When Jonathan Majors arrived at Manhattan criminal court on the morning of June 20 for his domestic-violence case, he had a relatively new supporter at his side: rumored girlfriend Meagan Good. The two stepped out of a black SUV and walked into the 100 Centre Street courthouse with Majors’s attorneys, among them Jen Shah’s former (and apparently yet-to-be paid) lawyer, Priya Chaudhry. A phalanx of photographers, confined behind a metal barricade in the fourth-floor hallway, awaited their eventual arrival to the courtroom, where judge Rachel S. Pauley ultimately scheduled his trial for August 3.

Court officers admonished any would-be gawkers in the hall not to take cell-phone photos or video, as doing so is prohibited without a press credential. Majors, sporting a linen brown jacket and white shirt sans tie, walked into the court hand-in-hand with Good, who was wearing a clingy blush-pink dress and coordinating blazer.

Once inside the gallery, she had her arm around him and sometimes stroked his shoulder. Majors’s case was called around 9:45. He and his team walked into the well; Majors carried two books. One was a crimson Moleskine-looking notebook with a strap and the other was a sturdy black text with gold-edged pages. Vulture confirmed the texts included his Bible and “personal poetry journal.” He also brought a cup. “Good morning to both of you,” Judge Pauley told attorneys on both sides. “Good morning to you, Mr. Majors.”

“Good morning,” he replied, back facing the gallery. He held his hands together. Toward the very end of this proceeding, as the judge was telling him to return to court and wished him “best of luck,” Majors could be seen smiling.

Majors faces misdemeanor assault and harassment charges related to an alleged domestic dispute in March with his then-girlfriend; court documents reveal that she is cooperating with prosecutors in this case. Variety reported that other accusers have contacted prosecutors following Majors’s arrest and said they’d cooperate. The Manhattan district attorney didn’t comment on Variety’s report; asked about the article, Chaudhry said that she had provided exonerating evidence to prosecutors “clearly proving” that he was the victim in the incident, “not the other way around.”

As Majors huddled outside near the courthouse entrance with Good and his legal team after his proceeding waiting for their car to arrive, a group of students was ushered into the courthouse for some sort of tour. The kids, who were either late middle- or early high-schoolers, didn’t seem to have much of a reaction to the once-rising Marvel star. When his SUV rolled up, the actor drove off without making any statements. One man walking down the sidewalk asked if Majors had left. He was excited, and kept saying, “That was Meagan Good!” A few steps later, he ran into someone he knew and told him, “Meagan Good was here!”