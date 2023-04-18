Everything Jonathan Majors Has Been Dropped From

Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Studios and brands are at a loss with what to do with Jonathan Majors since his arrest for alleged domestic assault on March 26. Despite reps from Majors standing their ground that the actor “has done nothing wrong,” Majros is still scheduled to appear in court on May 8 in New York. He has gained a lot of momentum over the past year, starring in Creed III and becoming Marvel’s next villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the future of his career has become uncertain. From the people behind the scenes to ad campaigns, here are all the things Majors has allegedly lost due to his domestic violence dispute.

His management team

Majors was reportedly dropped from his management team at Entertainment 360 and his PR team at The Lede Company. Vulture has reached out to both for statements. Majors continues to be represented by WME.

Film and television roles

Several projects in development have dropped Majors from their cast. According to Deadline, the Magazine Dreams actor will no longer star in the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel, The Man in My Basement, or be considered for the unannounced Fifth Season’s Otis Redding biopic, Otis and Zelma. As for projects still attached with Majors’s name, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025), Loki season two, Spike Lee’s Da Understudy, and Lionsgate’s 48 Hours in Vegas as Dennis Rodman.

Brand deals

MLB’s Texas Rangers have removed Majors from their 2023 season ad campaign that was reportedly set to debut on Friday. As for already announcement endeavors, Valentino and Majors have also “mutually agreed” that the actor will no longer attend this year’s Met Gala, Deadline reported. Vulture has reached out to the fashion house for confirmation.