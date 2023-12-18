Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assault and Harassment

Photo: Bebeto Matthews/AP

Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment in his Manhattan domestic-violence case on Monday, according to the Manhattan DA’s office. He faces a maximum 364-day jail sentence, officials said.

The three-week trial stemmed from an altercation earlier this year on March 25, involving Majors and his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, when he assaulted her in a livery car.

Majors had faced four misdemeanor counts related to the allegations against him: two counts of third-degree assault (one reckless, one intentional), plus one count of second-degree aggravated harassment and another of second-degree harassment. The first three counts were related to events inside the car, while the fourth refers to an incident outside the SUV.

The jury found Majors guilty of reckless third-degree assault and second-degree harassment, meaning he was convicted of the in-car assault and altercation outside the car.

Prosecutors claimed that Majors assaulted Jabbari after she found out he was allegedly cheating on her. As the couple traveled to their Chelsea apartment following an evening in Brooklyn, Jabbari saw a text on his phone that effectively stated, “Wish I was kissing you right now,” a seeming reference to a D’Angelo song. She took the phone from Majors to see who had sent it. Prosecutors claimed that Majors grabbed her right side, “prying Ms. Jabbari’s right middle finger off the phone, causing bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.” Then, prosecutors said, Majors twisted Jabbari’s arm and hit her right ear, resulting in a gash.

Prosecutors said that Majors then took his phone and got out of the hired SUV. Jabbari tried to get out, too, but Majors “grabbed her, picked her up, and threw her back inside,” prosecutors claimed. Majors was arrested shortly after returning to the then-couple’s apartment later that day. Several months after his arrest, Majors filed a cross-complaint against Jabbari. The New York Police Department arrested her in October; prosecutors had previously said they wouldn’t charge her, so they threw out the case immediately.

