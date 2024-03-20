Jonathan Majors Sued by Ex-Girlfriend for Defamation and Battery

Jonathan Majors awaits sentencing on his domestic-violence case. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Three months after Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment in his domestic-violence case, the convicted Marvel actor has been sued by ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari for abuse, per The Hollywood Reporter. In a new lawsuit filed in New York federal court, Jabbari alleges “a pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023,” claiming assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious persecution, and defamation, according to documents reviewed by Vulture. Jabari alleges she disclosed Majors’s behavior to his management team in September 2022 after an attack that caused “serious injuries to her body.”

The filing details how Jabbari and Majors met in London on the set of Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, where she was working as a movement director in August 2021, up until the criminal trial in October 2023. Jabbari accuses Majors of “exhibiting concerning behavior” as early as a month after they met, including “screaming” at her and making her “promise” that he would be able to reach her at all times. Their relationship allegedly escalated to physical attacks in July 2022. Jabari alleges Majors made comments “indicating self-harm,” leading Jabbari to comfort him after she had been abused. Additional allegations include Majors throwing Jabbari against the hood of a car.

Just as text messages became exhibits in last year’s criminal case against Majors, they also figure into Jabbari’s civil suit. Following an alleged assault in September 2022 in which Jabbari accuses Majors of “stating that he wanted to kill her” and strangling her “until she couldn’t breathe,” a message shows her relent to his request to not seek medical treatment over the actor’s fears that it could be detrimental to her career. “I’m a monster,” he responds. “A horrible man. Not capable of love. I am killing myself soon. I’ve already put things in motion.”

Jabbari argues that Majors pursued criminal proceedings against her as an attempt to “victimize and intimidate” her in the aftermath of his arrest for assault following an incident on March 25, 2023. “There was no probable cause for the manufactured criminal proceeding against Grace that led to her wrongful arrest,” the lawsuit reads, arguing it was “nothing more than an offense-is-the-best-defense tactic deployed by Majors to harass and intimidate his victim.” Majors currently awaits sentencing for his conviction in the criminal trial.