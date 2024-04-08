Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Jonathan Majors was sentenced to complete an “in-person batterers intervention program” over the course of 52 weeks on Monday, April 8, in his Manhattan domestic-violence case. The fallen Marvel star was convicted guilty of assault and harassment on December 18, 2023, following a three-week trial. Prosecutors had asked for domestic-violence programming, or a six-month jail sentence, if Majors didn’t comply with the counseling. Majors entered court around 9:45 a.m., sporting a black-and-white patterned coat, under which was a double-breasted blazer and Steve Jobs–esque shirt, as well as dramatic sunglasses. He carried a Bible, as per usual during his court proceedings, and could be seen leafing through pages prior to the judge’s arrival.

The trial involved a March 25, 2023, incident with Majors and his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Prosecutors said that Majors assaulted Jabbari after she confronted him about his alleged cheating. As the two were traveling back to their Chelsea home after going out in Brooklyn, Jabbari testified, she spotted a text message on his phone that effectively stated, “Wish I was kissing you right now,” seemingly referencing a D’Angelo song. Jabbari told jurors that she took the phone from Majors to see who had texted. The prosecution said that Majors grabbed Jabbari’s right side, “prying Ms. Jabbari’s right middle finger off the phone, causing bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.” The Manhattan DA’s office also said that Majors twisted Jabbari’s arm and hit her right ear, leaving a gash. Majors then took his phone and got out of their chauffeured SUV, prosecutors said. When Jabbari tried to get out, Majors “grabbed her, picked her up, and threw her back inside.”

New York Police Department officers arrested Majors hours after he returned to their apartment. Several months after Majors’s arrest, he filed a cross-complaint against Jabbari. Despite the fact that prosecutors said they wouldn’t pursue charges against her, the NYPD arrested Jabbari in October. The Manhattan DA’s office tossed out the case against her immediately.

Majors’s trial was on three misdemeanor counts and one violation over Jabbari’s claims against two counts of third-degree assault (one reckless, one intentional), one count of second-degree aggravated harassment, and another of second-degree harassment. The first three counts were for activity inside the car; the fourth, which is a violation, involved an incident outside the vehicle. Majors was found guilty of reckless third-degree assault and second-degree harassment for the in-car assault and altercation outside the car. He had faced a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail. Majors has maintained his innocence.

Jabbari addressed the court prior to Majors’s sentence being handed down, saying: “His assault essentially left me unable to sleep, unable to eat … and experience a total loss of self-esteem.”

“When I was with him, I became a different version of myself. I was small, scared, and vulnerable,” Jabbari said.

“He is not sorry, he has not accepted responsibility, and he will do this again and he will hurt other women,” Jabbari said in explaining why she decided to go forward with the case. “This is a man who believes he’s above the law.”