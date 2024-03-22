Joni Mitchell and Neil Young Make Their Way Back to Spotify

Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

In 2022, Joni Mitchell and Neil Young both removed their music catalog from Spotify in protest to the formerly exclusive podcaster Joe Rogan spreading Covid vaccine misinformation on the platform. However, since Rogan returned to Apple Music and other podcasting platforms, Young and Mitchell allegedly decided to end their protest of Spotify. The New York Times reports that Young explained his choice to stream his music on Spotify on March 13, writing, “My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at Spotify.” About a week later, Mitchell must’ve chatted with her pal since her catalog has returned to the platform as well; however, the singer has not spoken out as to why. Vulture has reached out to Mitchell’s reps for comment. However, since they both had the same reason for leaving, we can safely assume they had similar reasons for returning. Stream Blue freely.