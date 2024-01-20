Josh Radnor Is Rebranding January 6 With His Wedding

It was the only date that worked, okay? Photo: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

One day, How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor will sit his future children down to tell them the story about how he married their mother—and got snowed in with a New York Times journalist on an infamous date. “We decided we would rebrand January 6,” Radnor explained on the outdoor New York ceremony, getting ahead of any questions his kids might have. Hey, celebrities are just like us— trapped by the shackles of venue availability. In this week’s Times vows column, writer Katherine Rosman immediately kicked off the story’s festivities, with her byline reading: “Katherine Rosman was stranded in a snowstorm at the wedding venue and spent the night in a top bunk in a cabin inhabited by some of the bride’s friends from high school.”

Radnor and his now-wife Doctor Jordana Jacobs, described as both being in a “perpetual ‘college-dorm-go-deep’ mode” by a family friend, met in 2022 at a psychedelic sound meditation retreat where they were immediately “drawn” to each other. While Jacobs immediately expressed her connection to Radnor, it took him a little longer to reciprocate, like “within minutes of leaving the retreat.”

Fast forward to January 6, while everyone else was meme-ing the cursed day, the lovebirds were preparing for a snowy wedding. They explained it was the only date that worked for them both before Radnor began rehearsals on The Play. The couple was aware of the snow but didn’t realize how heavy it might fall. At one point in the ceremony, the guests were informed that the roads were too dangerous to drive on and that everyone had to stay at the venue overnight, including the Times reporter and the photographer, in either one of the cabins or the venue owner’s home. As Barney would say, the wedding was legen— wait for it —dary. For many reasons.