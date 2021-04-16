Julia Young Was the Most Popular Girl at Sleepaway Camp

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that, while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, I sat down with the radiant Julia Young (Desus & Mero, Wild ’n Out, sporting her incredibly fashionable leopard-print orthopedic slippers around town) for an e-chat about how she’s holding up during season two of the pandemic. She looked back on the time she first realized she was funny, did a freestyle about the various beverages I had within arm’s reach for our interview (kombucha, tea, and Spindrift Pineapple, in case you were wondering), and discussed the complicated, nuanced dichotomy between being a huge nerd at school and the most popular girl at sleepaway camp. She also shared an absolutely nuclear take on the sexual prowess of young men from a certain city in Westchester County: “It’s, like, somewhere between first and second base to get fingered by someone from White Plains, right?”

