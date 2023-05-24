Julio Torres Is Facing Flamboyant and Clerical Dangers in Problemista

Julio Torres is, how do you say? Sui generis. Following his comedy special titled My Favorite Shapes and co-creating and starring in an HBO series about a Latin American group of reverse-Scooby-Doo-ers called Los Espookys, his upcoming debut film, Problemista, looks to be just as surreal and funny as … everything else he makes. He stars as Alejandro, an artist who lives in the U.S. and has one month to find a co-signer on his visa, so he attempts to get his boss, played by Tilda Swinton, to be that co-signer. While the first trailer leaned heavily on the surreal, this one gives us a comparatively grounded look at the film. There’s still a literal hourglass turned over to symbolize the amount of time Alejandro has before he gets kicked out of the country (we said “comparatively”). We also get a look at how desperate for cash Alejandro is (-$407.43 in his bank account) and how little his boss knows about El Salvador (pupusas and nuns). Other than Torres and Swinton, the A24 film also stars RZA, Greta Lee, Larry Owens, Catalina Saavedra, and Isabella Rossellini as the narrator. The film premieres August 4 in theaters, so get ready for a Hot Surrealist Summer.

