Justice Department Will File Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Live Nation

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Justice Department might have bad blood with Live Nation. WSJ reported that they are preparing to file an anti-trust lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster for undermining competition with other concert venues and creating a monopoly in the live events space with their merger in 2010. While there is no confirmation of the exact details of the lawsuit, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have been under fire for exorbitant ticket fees and faulty customer service. Scrutiny for the company was escalated during Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket sales in November 2022 when the site could not handle the amount of traffic from fans and bots trying to get tickets. Some artists have attempted to combat this by holding in-person ticket sales or canceled tickets for scalpers. Ticketmaster holds exclusive contracts with many of the country’s biggest venues and has allegedly threatened venues when they wouldn’t use their service. The lawsuit could be filed as early as next month.