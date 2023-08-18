What Do You Mean Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun Are Breaking Up?

So … no BTS collab? Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Update, August 25, 9:15 a.m.: Don’t call it a breakup just yet — Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun may actually be in the “it’s complicated” phase. Although the manager and singer reportedly haven’t spoken in months, Billboard now reports Bieber is under contract with Braun and SB Projects for four more years, through 2027. While he’s reportedly exploring his management options, sources also said Bieber is also trying to patch things up with Braun, because of how difficult getting out of a contract can be, and could end up continuing to work with him. The report has less on their rift, simply chalking it up to Braun’s new role as HYBE America CEO. Guess it’s never too late to say “sorry.”

Original published August 18 story follows.

Justin Bieber’s mama don’t like you Scooter Braun, and she likes everyone. Justin Bieber and his longtime manager/Taylor Swift antagonist Scooter Braun are breaking up, according to a recent report from Puck. Apparently, the two haven’t spoken for months now and “lawyers are involved.” And all the people who’ve been watching Suits on Netflix this summer know that can’t be good. Braun’s been Bieber’s manager from the very beginning, when Braun discovered him on YouTube back in 2007. But now, Bieber is cleaning house. He’s reportedly fired CAA as his agency, gotten two new lawyers, and has Lou Taylor as his new business manager (which means you shouldn’t hold your breath for any Britney Spears collabs). Despite these reports, “Reps for all parties confirm this is not true,” per a spokesperson. Bieber does still have “time left” on his previous management deal, which was signed before Braun sold Ithaca Holdings to HYBE in 2021, becoming CEO of HYBE America, so we’ll have to wait and see how that pans out. The Bieber-and-Braun duo has been a consistent figure in the music industry for a decade and a half, making this one of the biggest splits of the summer. Oh, baby.

This post has been updated with a statement.