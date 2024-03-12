Justin Timberlake Briefs Subs In for Kimmel Post Oscars

SNL darling Justin Timberlake misses hosting duties— he hasn’t done the gig since 2013 but recently joined Dakota Johnson as their musical guest/honorary and voluntary second host. However, he got his chance to do an opening monologue solo on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, making very topical Joey Fatone jokes. A.K.A. just reminding us of the fact that he reunited with ’N Sync for the Trolls movie and his upcoming album. His solo quickly ended when Kimmel returned home to his stage, reminding Timberlake he was just the musical guest. Maybe if Dakota did the same, he wouldn’t have been so cheeky tonight, but he’s got an album to promote. He has plenty of competition and needs the air time.

