Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Sparks Union Square Chaos Over Free PS5’s

The 21-year-old Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has been taken in for questioning at a Manhattan precinct by the New York Police Department after chaos broke out in Union Square this afternoon. Cenat, who has 6.5 million total followers on Twitch, in addition to 5.5 million on Instagram and 3.63 million on YouTube, had announced on August 3 that he would be giving away free PlayStation 5’s at 4 p.m. today, posting, “Fuck it <3 NYC! Tomorrow 8/4/23 huge giveaway at 14 St Union Square Park,” promising “PC’s, PS5’s, gaming chairs etc” and telling followers, “BE THERE.” The giveaway was in conjunction with another Twitch streamer, Fanum, and in a livestream, Cenat told followers to meet across the street from the Whole Foods on 14th Street.

The NYPD says that not long after 3 p.m., “thousands” of “mostly young people” had begun to crowd around Union Square, flooding the streets, sidewalks, and park. People in the crowd began throwing garbage, debris, rocks, bottles, and larger material from a nearby construction site. The NYPD chief of department Jeffrey Maddrey told the press that people in the crowd were tossing fireworks at each other and that “officers were attacked. We were crushed, we were pushed. We had officers on the floor … I was hit with multiple objects as well.” He also observed people in the crowd “bleeding from their heads” and suffering “panic attacks, anxiety attacks, asthma attacks.” Police arrested dozens of people, who were taken into custody on three city buses. By 5:30 p.m., the crowd had dispersed.

Union Square looks wild as hell because Kai Cenat is popping out? Filled with teenagers. Climbing on things, throwing shit, huge police presence talking about "everyone in the vicinity is about to get arrested", smoke 💣's(or tear gas?) thrown multiple times. pic.twitter.com/zYbLzpfWl1 — Marv📸 (@Snapped_By_Marv) August 4, 2023

When asked what legal steps might be pursued by the police, Chief Maddrey said the NYPD was looking into “inciting a riot and other charges” and confirmed that the giveaway “was not preplanned with the police department.” ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim reported that while this gathering was breaking out into what could be charged as a riot, the Union Square Greenmarket “was just going on without skipping a beat … People still have to get their produce, I guess.”