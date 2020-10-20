Kanye West has released another ad for his campaign for president because he just couldn’t let Ice Cube and 50 Cent spew their bad politics without reminding us of his. West’s new ad, with the production values of a middle-school movie project, touts that he has a whole 12 potential voters supporting his long-shot independent campaign, which is formally on the ballot in only a fraction of states. And boy, are these supporters a motley crew. There’s Mikael from Texas, who thinks “Mr. West” will win the election “with the help from God.” Vaughn from Ohio thinks West is “a leader who will actually listen to the kids.” Chukwuebuka from New York likes that West’s ideas aren’t “liberal or conservative but just, like, fact.” Emily from Illinois (👀) wants to support “a campaign that is faith based.” Davey from Connecticut says West has proven he can “help people, care about family, create jobs.” Christina from Illinois and Seth from Pennsylvania are voting for him too. Justin from California already has (and this writer is ashamed), while Joshua from California, Aiden from Washington, and DeMarien from Florida curiously “support” West but don’t actually speak to their voting plans. (If we were talking about something like putting G.O.O.D Fridays on streaming, I think we’d all “support” Kanye West!) And then Mary from Illinois wants you to know she’s “definitely” voting for West. So tag yourself. But please, don’t engage with this ad in any way beyond that.
Kanye West Has Found 12 People Who Would Vote for Him
Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company