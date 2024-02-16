Ye’s Vultures 1 Struggling to Find a Nest

Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Hardly anyone wants to be associated with Ye except Ty Dolla Sign. Apple Music had briefly removed their collaboration album Vultures 1 due to distributor issues. According to Rolling Stone, the album’s first distributor FUGA declined to release the album after an initial contract discussion last year; however, Ye continued to work with a FUGA client unbeknownst to them and distributed it through their “automated processes.” Now, it’s back on streaming platforms through Label Engine, which distributed the first two singles on the album. Outside of distribution issues, several artists have spoken out against Ye for sampling their music without their consent. Ozzy Osbourne refused to let him sample “Iron Man” and called him an “antisemite,” and Ye allegedly sampled the song anyway at a listening party; the sample is no longer in the final album. Donna Summer’s estate also claimed Ye used either AI or another singer to use “I Feel Love” after being denied permission to use the original song. The song has been removed from Spotify since Valentine’s Day.