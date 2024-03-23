And Just Like That, Karen Pittman Exits And Just Like That

Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

First Che Diaz, now Dr. Nya Wallace. Ahead of the upcoming third season of And Just Like That, Max has announced that Karen Pittman, who plays Miranda Hobbes’s professor-turned-friend Nya Wallace, will not be returning to the Sex and the City sequel series.

A statement to Variety from a Max spokesperson reads, “It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That. As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of And Just Like That Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

Those two other streaming shows are Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, her commitment to which resulted in her character’s noticeably sporadic appearances during season two, as well as her newly announced role in Netflix’s Forever, an upcoming adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1975 novel. This exit makes her the second new addition leaving the series, which is no stranger to writing out characters, following the exit of Sara Ramirez’s Che Diaz. If they come for Seema, we riot.