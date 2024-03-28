Karlie Kloss Is Just Living That Life

Boss lady. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

While the rest of media plummets into terror (Katey Rich, you will be missed), Karlie Kloss is restarting old publications? Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner’s Bedford Media revealed on March 28 that they are bringing Life magazine back to, well, life. The new version will feature both print and digital distribution. The deal was done in association with Dotdash Meredith, which currently owns the lost mag. “We see Life as an uplifting and unifying voice in a chaotic media landscape,” Kloss, who is the CEO of Bedford Media, said in a statement. “While Bedford is a new-media company, we are deeply inspired by Life’s iconic legacy and ability to connect diverse audiences with universal narratives of humanity.” Dotdash Meredith will continue to own Life’s photography archive and publish one-topic, special editions of the magazine. Is Kloss going to be able to make Life a necessity for the ladies who lunch and want to stay in touch?

This news comes just one day after Puck reported that Kloss fired much of the London staff of fashion magazine i-D. Bedford Media bought i-D in November 2023, waited the perfunctory 90 days that the U.K. requires before firing any employees, and then fired off eight people on the small staff. We doubt any of them are going to dinner with the Kushners.