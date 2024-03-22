Meghan Markle, Olivia Munn, and More Wish Kate Middleton Well

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In a video posted to Kensington Palace’s Instagram account on March 22, Kate Middleton shared that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment. The health update comes after weeks of speculation about the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales, including conspiracy theories about royal doppelgängers. In her video message, Middleton asked for “time, space, and privacy,” noting that she and her husband, Prince William, “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.” Multiple celebrities, politicians, and public figures have now issued statements or taken to social media to share their messages of support for Middleton’s recovery process. Below, find well wishes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Olivia Munn, and more.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement to People.

King Charles III

The King, who revealed his own cancer diagnosis in February, is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said. According to the statement obtained by Reuters, King Charles III has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.” He and Queen Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

Olivia Munn

The actress, who recently revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and undergone a double mastectomy, shared her support in Kensington Palace’s Instagram comments. “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best. 🤍🤍🤍,” Munn wrote.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Kate’s brother, James Middleton

First Lady Jill Biden

You are brave, and we love you. ~Jill https://t.co/xlt7CcsjPu — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 22, 2024

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/IFX51Wm5Q3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2024

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

On behalf of Londoners, I wish the Princess of Wales a swift recovery as she undergoes treatment. My thoughts are with her & her family.



Cancer has an impact on so many of us - & her bravery in sharing her diagnosis will help raise awareness & encourage others to get checked. https://t.co/fHlmSwOq0X — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 22, 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis

Hours before Middleton revealed her diagnosis, Curtis made an Instagram post calling for people to stop making conspiracy theories about the Princess and what “is clearly some sort of a health issue.” After Middleton shared the news of her cancer, Curtis returned to the comments section to add, “And now Princess Kate has told us about her health and now we should send nothing but our best wishes to her and her family and focus on our own lives and the lives of people directly related to us, and the myriad life-threatening issues to our children that we can focus on.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared.



On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 22, 2024

Billie Jean King

Sending our love, support, and best wishes for a full and complete recovery to Catherine, The Princess of Wales. https://t.co/Yuljx1FSc6 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 22, 2024

Blake Lively

Lively had previously posted an ad for her Betty Buzz company’s new line of mocktails that seemingly riffed on the photo-editing controversy around Middleton’s highly-scrutinized Mother’s Day post. “I’m sure no one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the “photoshop fails” frenzy and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today,” Lively wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always. ❤️” The mocktail post has been taken down.

Katie Couric

Holly Robinson Peete

Get Well Soon, Kate!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

I’m so glad she finally shared her story.

It’s amazing how just being transparent and honest can resolve everything and turn off the negative noise.

I understand the need to keep such things private unfortunately when you’re in a position like she is… https://t.co/KHrg2igdyb — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) March 22, 2024

Guerdy Abraira

Angie Harmon

“We are praying for your full & complete recovery & for strength of mind, body & spirit for you & your entire family,” Harmon commented Kensington Palace’s video of Middleton. “Thank you for your beautiful spirit & courage.”