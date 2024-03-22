Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Photo: BBC Studios

Kate Middleton announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer. In a video message posted on Friday, the Princess of Wales did not specify what type of cancer, but she said that she has begun preventative chemotherapy and will be stepping back from royal duties for the foreseeable future. “For now, I must focus on making a full recovery,” Kate says, adding it took her and husband Prince William time to explain her diagnosis to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis: “As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance to me, as has the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Kate, 42, is the second member of the royal family to be diagnosed with cancer in recent months. On February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, although the palace did not specify what type. When Kensington Palace announced that Kate had undergone “planned abdominal surgery” on January 17, sources within the institution briefed reporters that her condition was “noncancerous.” Kate said in the video that her medical team believed that information to be true at the time, but tests later revealed that this was not true.

This news will likely mark an end to the endless online speculation and conspiracy theories about the princess’s health and whereabouts, which had grown to a fever pitch in recent weeks. Up until Friday, Kensington Palace had refused to provide any details on her condition, a decision that only fueled debate and gossip. Over the weekend, Kate and William were reportedly seen shopping at a farmers’ market near their home in Windsor. The video, however, did not convince everyone online, with many theorizing that the palace had planted a body double.