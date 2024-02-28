The Internet Has Theories About Kate Middleton’s Whereabouts

Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

What’s going on with Kate Middleton? Kensington Palace has assured us that the Princess of Wales is recovering from a successful, planned abdominal surgery, but the meme-makers of the internet aren’t fully convinced. Kensington Palace previously announced on January 17 that Middleton had undergone surgery and would be returning home after a hospital stay, adding that she wanted to keep her medical details private (though her office did reportedly confirm to NBC that it wasn’t cancer). The statement noted that she would likely not be able to return to public duties until after Easter. But the fact that she apparently hasn’t even by spotted by British tabloids since Christmas Day 2023 has concerned certain corners of the internet.

When Prince William skipped a royal ceremony due to a “personal matter” on Tuesday, some began speculating that his wife’s health has taken a turn for the worse. That same day, however, a palace aide stated that Middleton is “doing well.” Instead of dwelling on darker possibilities, much of the internet appears to be trying to get through the uncertainty by making jokes about the real reason for Middleton’s prolonged absence. For better or for worse, people are memeing their way through it. From BBLs to bad bangs, find the internet’s most outlandish conspiracy theories below.

Kate Middleton hasn’t been seen for about 2 months now pic.twitter.com/NN1GqBD6PD — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) February 27, 2024

not a single banksy since kate middleton disappeared. coincidence? — Lucy (@LMAsaysno) February 27, 2024

it’s okay everyone, I’ve figured out where Kate Middleton is pic.twitter.com/llb9zFTCVw — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) February 28, 2024

Kate Middleton theories:

- secret baby (ginger)

- game of hide & seek got out of hand

- self-immolated 4 Palestine

- eloped with Princess Eugenie

- locked in bathroom

- becoming non-binary

- joined ISIS

- mission 2 moon

- growing out hair colouring disaster — Sarasaurus ✡️ (@saralikeclara) February 27, 2024

Kate Middleton before she hopped over the Kensington Palace walls and ran off in to the night pic.twitter.com/hRCFGZ19GI — Sharon Bitchell-Watts 💙🐝🇵🇸 (@comagirlx) February 27, 2024

Kate Middleton is at Schwartz and Sandy’s — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) February 28, 2024

I’ve fallen down the ‘where is Kate Middleton’ rabbit hole tonight and can sadly confirm that following extensive reading, William has clearly ended her because Charles is about to croak it and William doesn’t want Kate as his queen.



Only explanation, I’m off to bed. pic.twitter.com/kjnS1BInyW — Liam Thom (@AyeThomes_9) February 27, 2024

I'm thoroughly enjoying all the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories. I have no interest in the royals but the story about her recovering from donating a kidney to Charles in exchange for becoming queen one day is sending me. — Morello (@Swazi_Cheri) February 27, 2024

can’t believe Kate Middleton entered the princess protection program — kyra 🪩🍅✨ (@kyrasversion) February 28, 2024

Kate Middleton has binned the RF family off and is touring Britain in a converted Transit van. She's selling dreamcatchers made from her own hair on Etsy to make ends meet. Fact. pic.twitter.com/rb4hpHG5iy — Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) February 27, 2024

The Kate Middleton reveal on Masked Singer is going to make all of us look silly. — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) February 28, 2024