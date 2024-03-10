Major News Outlets Pull Kate Middleton’s Mothers Day Photo

Kensington Palace’s assertions that Kate Middleton is chill and fine aren’t being received quite as they’d like. First people started meme-ing her disappearance from public life. Then she was photographed in a car, which also got meme’d to hell. Now the Princess of Wales’s Mothers Day portrait has been pulled from major news outlets. According to Deadline, the Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters, and AFP have all pulled the picture from their libraries because they’re concerned it has been manipulated. AP sent out a kill notification which claimed “the source,” meaning Kensington Palace, has manipulated the image. Social media users pointed out the evidence of photoshopping — which included blur spots, sharp lines, weird hands on the kids, and something going on with Princess Charlotte’s sleeve.