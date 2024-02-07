Katt Williams to Create Appointment Viewing Again

Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images

Comedian Katt Williams made it a point to tell the world that Cedric the Entertainer does not have any stand-up specials available to watch on “Netflix or Tubi” during his now-infamous appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast back in January. Now, as if to rub salt in Cedric the Entertainer’s still-bleeding wound, Netflix has announced that Williams will be getting a new special on the platform later this year. On February 7, the streamer revealed that it will stream the comedian’s latest hour live during its second gigantic Netflix Is a Joke Fest on May 5 at 10 p.m. (ET).

Performed at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, Williams’s upcoming, still-unnamed special will be the platform’s second excursion into livestreamed stand-up specials following Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage, which was met with mixed reception in 2023. It will be Williams’s third special for Netflix overall, following 2018’s Great America — home to the stand-up’s legendary guide to Jacksonville, Florida — and 2022’s World War III. If the world learned anything from watching Williams’s Club Shay Shay interview, the man knows how to engineer a communal viewing experience, so it’s safe to say people will be tuning in.