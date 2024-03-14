Kelly Clarkson Says Her Ex-Husband Still Owes Her Money

Let her have it. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson may have secured the ranch, but she’s still trying to get what’s hers from her ex-husband. The superstar filed a new lawsuit against Brandon Blackstock and his father’s management company on March 11, Billboard reports, claiming they’ve been operating as unlicensed talent agents since Blackstock began managing Clarkson in 2007. That allegation itself isn’t new, since Clarkson previously won $2.6 million from Blackstock and Starstruck Entertainment in a similar ruling from a California labor commissioner last November, but Clarkson’s previous complaint only reached back to 2017, and she only won back payment from four deals during that time. (The commissioner rejected Clarkson’s claim over The Kelly Clarkson Show because Clarkson’s licensed agents at CAA were also involved.) Now, Clarkson is suing for all of the commissions and fees since 2007.

The new case will play out in Los Angeles court, not the labor commissioner’s office. That’s a key difference, since Blackstock is currently appealing the labor commissioner’s decision in court with a hearing in August. If a judge sides in favor of Clarkson in this new case before Blackstock’s appeal goes to trial, Blackstock would be left with little standing. And, of course, Clarkson would be getting another cool seven-figure check.