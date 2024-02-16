The Today Show Reportedly Didn’t Cater 2 Kelly Rowland

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

Kelly Rowland walked off the set of the Today show yesterday, according to “Page Six.” She appeared on the show Thursday at 8 a.m. to talk about her role in Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa, and was scheduled to fill in as a guest host at 10 a.m. on Today with Hoda & Jenna. But Rowland reportedly wasn’t thrilled with the dressing rooms in the old building, which do in fact have a reputation for being tiny. Rowland’s team is said to have asked about moving her to a green room upstairs that turned out to be occupied by Jennifer Lopez, who was there to promote her new album and accompanying film. Was it a diva-off situation where JLo said, “This is mine … now”? It’s unclear. Sources told “Page Six” that Rowland abruptly decided to leave, and her representatives did not immediately respond to Vulture’s request for comment. Either way, Hoda Kotb had to recruit Rita Ora as a last-minute replacement. (“We had two minutes to prepare ahhh,” Ora indirectly confirmed on Instagram.) Now, does this mean Ora makes a habit of hanging around talk show sets in case someone backs out? We wish. It appears that she was already supposed to come on the show that day to talk about The Masked Singer, and made room in her schedule to stay. How much room did Today make for her?