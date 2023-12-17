Photo: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly broken up after less than one year of dating, reports People. The two technically never confirmed their relationship, but Bad Bunny has defended his dating choices to his fans, unfazed by how they felt about prima Kendall. His latest album included a couple of lyrics (“Deja que se muerdan ello’”) about not giving a f— about what people think, which will probably translate to their breakup. The two first got together around February after being spotted together with smoothie entrepreneur Hailey Bieber. They have since been seen at Coachella and at fashion shows (with one or two Instagram stories in between.) But the last time they were seen together was at the SNL after-party in October. Now, who will get custody of the mosquitos?