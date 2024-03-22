Kendrick Lamar Comes Out of Hibernation Swinging

“I choose violence.” Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

We’ve all been wondering what could get Kendrick Lamar to dust off his pen, and it turns out all we needed was his Spidey senses to peep some corniness wafting off Drake and J. Cole. Kung Fu Kenny emerged from his dormant state for a surprise diss on “Like That,” a track off Future and Metro Boomin’s new album, We Don’t Trust You, out March 22. In his verse, he responds to lyrics from Drake and J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter” where the latter raps, “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.” Drake, for his part, says he’s “one away from Michael” as in, Jackson. Okay.

Their duet seems to have puzzled Lamar, who begins his verse on “Like That” with the rap, “These niggas talkin’ out of they necks,” and “Say, it’s a lot of goofies with a check.” Clearly, he’s confused by the gall to group Lamar with this company. Referencing Cole’s nonsense, he spits, “Motherfuck the big three, nigga, it’s just big me / Nigga, bum, what? I’m really like that / And your best work is a light pack / Nigga, Prince outlived Mike Jack’ / Nigga, bum, ‘for all your dogs gettin’ buried.” Kenny wasn’t kidding when he said he chose “violence” in the track.

A casualty in the crossfire is Big Sean, who’s getting dusted by Lamar. Once again, a K.Dot verse is overshadowing Big Sean’s moment. Just as when Lamar bodied his diss on Big Sean’s “Control” in 2013, the buzz from the Compton rapper’s surprise verse on “Like That” eclipsed Big Sean’s new single “Precision,” which arrived the same day. A triple homicide, if you will. Below, how Twitter reacted to Lamar’s provocation.

