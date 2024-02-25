Kenneth Mitchell, Captain Marvel and Star Trek Actor, Dead at 49

Photo: Getty Images

Kenneth Mitchell, the actor best known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery and as Carol Danvers’ father in Captain Marvel, has died at the age of 49 after a five year battle with ALS.

A statement shared to Twitter and Instagram by his family reads, “He’s portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers. But to those close to him he was known as a hope seeker, daydreamer, dream believer, soccer player, beach walker, bear hugger, landscape designer, garden grower, canoe paddler, happy camper, nature explorer, cat lover, infectious laugher, gift giver, note sender, movie goer, art maker, music listener, sports connoisseur, detailed particular, Leafs supporter, world traveler, uncle joker, younger brother, Susan’s partner, and more than anything else, a proud father.”

In addition to Captain Marvel, Mitchell starred in films like The Recruit, Home of the Giants, and Miracle — in which he portrayed Ralph Cox. His television credits include Jericho, Ghost Whisperer, Switched at Birth, and The Astronaut Wives Club. On Star Trek: Discovery, he notably took on several roles, including the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment,” the statement continued. “He lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone.”