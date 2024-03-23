Kevin Bacon Is Going to the Footloose School’s Final Prom

Everybody cut footloose. Photo: Cindy Ord/FilmMagic

Kick off the Sunday shoes! After students at the high school where Footloose was filmed launched a campaign to get Kevin Bacon to attend their prom, the actor took notice and confirmed that he will indeed be showing up. Payson High School in Utah served as the backdrop for the 1984 film, which celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year, but with the school relocating to a new building next year, this will mark the final dance in those iconic halls. To mark the occasion, students launched a campaign inviting the star, trying to get Bacon’s attention by recreating scenes and choreography from the movie and planning an event in support of his charity Six Degrees. During a segment about the effort on the Today Show, Bacon zoomed into a school assembly to officially RSVP, announcing to the student body that he will in fact be making the trip to attend the dance. “It hasn’t gone unnoticed by me, not to mention the fact that you tied in SixDegrees.org, our foundation, and are trying to figure out ways to give back to your community. It’s really inspirational, so thank you. And I’m gonna come. I gotta come,” he said, as the gymnasium erupted at the news. No word yet on if he’s buying a corsage for Kyra Sedgwick.

