What’s the Goss About Cost(ner)?

John Dutton (Costner). Photo: Paramount

You might have heard there’s some drama going on with Yellowstone, and we’re not just talking about all those bodies dumped at the train station. No, we’re talking drama behind the scenes of the Taylor Sheridan series. The series is a ginormous hit for Paramount — with its season-five premiere pulling in 12.1 million viewers, according to Entertainment Weekly. It’s big enough that it has even spun off multiple shows based on the Dutton fam–iverse in various centuries starring actors like Helen Mirren, Sam Elliot, Harrison Ford, and, in the upcoming Bass Reeves, David Oyewolo. Given that success, the cast and crew must be a happy bunch o’ fools, right? Not so much. When the cast and creatives failed to show up for their scheduled PaleyFest panel on April 1, those worries seemed all the more real. So what’s going on? It looks like the drama revolves around animosity between the show’s star, Kevin Costner, and its creator-writer-maestro, Taylor Sheridan. Some reports have even claimed that Costner is going to get the show canceled. But we don’t trust the Duttons as far as we can throw them, so we’re lassoing up all the info we can find.

First of all — is the biggest hit on TV ending?

No, it sure ain’t. It was reported in February that Kevin Costner may be leaving the show after its sixth season while only making himself available for a week of shooting time to the back six episodes of season five (the first batch finished airing on January 2). Then, Camp Costner fired back. “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season five of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Costner’s litigator, Marty Singer, told Puck. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

At the PaleyFest panel, Keith Cox, head of scripted content for MTV Entertainment Studios, and one of those who did show, came bearing the kind of good news that only counts as good news when there’s drama. “What I can say is that our star, the face of our show, and our executive producer, are very confident he is going to continue with our show,” Cox said. While this announcement was made on April 1, given all the drama, this hardly seems like a joke.

Drama? 👀

Costner and Sheridan do not get along, per Puck. The actor had already negotiated short shooting windows for seasons five A and five B. Then, he got COVID-19 and couldn’t work but reportedly counted his sick time toward his shooting window — resulting in the Yellowstone cast and crew needing to reassemble for shoots that were both costly to Paramount and annoying to some of his co-stars.

How does Horizon fit in?

Couldn’t be more relevant! Puck reports that, from Costner’s perspective, the shooting of season five was supposed to be completely finished by 2022, but Sheridan couldn’t deliver the scripts on time (because he was preoccupied with his multitudinous other projects.) Costner, meanwhile, wants to focus on his own upcoming film, Horizon, a Civil War–era drama he is directing, co-writing, producing, and starring in; he plans on making a series of Horizon films. The first was shot last year but is awaiting a release date from Warner Bros. Despite this, Costner is already casting Horizon 2 and reportedly told Paramount that, owing to this, he’s busy from March to October of this year.

Are there more spinoffs incoming?

Taylor Sheridan can’t stop, won’t stop. Chris McCarthy, the president and CEO of Viacom, is bullish on his star writer, and the two have ten projects in the pipeline, according to a McCarthy interview with the Hollywood Reporter. That notably includes a Yellowstone “extension” starring Matthew McConaughey that McCarthy says is going forward whether or not Costner stays in Yellowstone. All right, all right, all right, am I right?

When is Yellowstone coming back?

There’s really no way to know, but at this point the original plan for summer 2023 seems as likely as the Duttons breaking good.