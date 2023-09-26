Smirking Kevin James Is Haunting Everyone’s Timelines

Vulture: We need an explainer about this meme, Me: Photo: Tony Esparza/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Has a smirking Kevin James taken over your group chats and social media feeds? You may be entitled to financial compensation. Ok, not really, but seemingly overnight, a stock image of James as Doug Heffernan from King of Queens has been the latest meme to take over Twitter and Instagram— with Facebook users probably seeing it in about a year or so. It started with a randomly innocuous tweet from a Twitter user, ChampagneAnyone, who captioned the stock image from 1998 with, “me after 1 double rum and diet,” coincidentally one day after the 25th anniversary of King of Queens. It has taken over every corner of the internet, including sneaking into the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumor fiasco.

me after 1 double rum and diet pic.twitter.com/zfJFNCuCbT — andy from 5 to 7 (@ChampagneAnyone) September 22, 2023

King James eventually grew an empire online as the memes expanded to the rest of the King of Queens stock photo cinematic universe.

they just had kevin james doing anything for those king of queens press shoots pic.twitter.com/8YjnDHvjkN — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) September 25, 2023

she was the baddest, he was the realest pic.twitter.com/7YPzq9R57n — Al Shipley (@alshipley) September 25, 2023

Who decided Kevin James was gone be the center of memes this month?? 😭😭 https://t.co/VKDNJPhJ7z — 𝔟𝔲𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔩𝔩🧈 (@JrayBerry) September 25, 2023

While James has not yet responded to his unintentional takeover of the internet, his co-star Leah Remini has fully accepted all of the Kevin James stock image memes as a part of the King of Queens anniversary celebrations.