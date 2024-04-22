Man on the Moon Felled by Earth’s Gravity

Kid Cudi Photo: Getty Images for Coachella

Kid Cudi don’t got a single song where he need to be doing this. By “this,” I mean breaking his foot. At his Coachella set on April 21, the Man on the Moon experienced the dangers of gravitational force firsthand when he jumped off the stage to greet fans, cutting his set short. “Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show,” Cudi tweeted immediately following the accident. “🤦🏾‍♂️ just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big 🥹.” A video shows the rapper’s ill-conceived leap while the backtrack for his 2009 David Guetta collab “Memories” plays. In the clip, Cudi shakily approaches the edge of the stage and leaps, attempting to clear equipment that litters the photo pit. His right foot breaks his fall, and he collapses to the ground. Cudi hopped out of the venue with the assistance of his team.

Kid Cudi breaks his foot after jumping off #Coachella stage. https://t.co/4TtNmdCJFY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 22, 2024

Despite the blunder, his fans did get to experience the Cudi galaxy. Added to the Coachella lineup for the second weekend, the rapper performed two new songs live for the first time — “Moon Man Shit” and “Blue Sky.” Too bad Cudi couldn’t stay up in the clouds for the duration of the set. At least it’s less irritating than being harassed off the stage for not being Kanye West.