The Kids in the Hall Fight Because They Care

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photo: Amazon Studios

The Kids in the Hall are like a family — in that they fight all the time. They fight because they care. And they credit that caring and fighting for their sketch-comedy show’s lasting appeal. Even in their triumphant return on Amazon, despite decades spent growing up and becoming closer, writing sessions turned into fighting sessions. One example was the sketch “Tart,” which Scott Thompson wrote based on an idea he had but using characters created by Mark McKinney during their original run, which is a Kids no-no. But that wrestle for control resulted in a hilarious, bizarre, dark, surprising sketch the whole group is proud of.

On Vulture’s Good One podcast this week, the Kids discuss writing and performing “Tart” as well as producing their first season of sketch comedy in over 25 years. Listen to the full episode below, and tune in to Good One every Thursday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.