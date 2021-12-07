Why Isn’t Anyone Talking About Roman’s Quirky Sits on Succession?

Kieran Culkin in one of his signature quirky sits on Succession. Photo: HBO

This article was originally published in September of 2018. It has been updated to accommodate many of the quirky Roman Roy sits from seasons two and three of Succession.

Succession is about to wrap up its third season on HBO, and as was the case when this article first published and the debut season had just ended, the internet is currently awash in Succession coverage. There’s The New Yorker’s lengthy profile of Jeremy Strong, a close read of the final 30 seconds of “Chiantishire,” the continued J. Smith Cameron Sex-Symbol Beat (she deserves it all), hard-hitting analysis of Connor’s jacket situation, interviews with every cast member possible, and an ode to the tragic sadness of Tom Wambsgans. But one very important element of Succession — the element that, as a fan, I’m most interested and invested in — hasn’t been much followed up on, so it’s time for that wrong to be made right.

I’m talking, of course, about Roman’s quirky sits.

If you’re a Succession viewer, you may have noticed by now that Roman, the baby boy of the Roy family played by Kieran Culkin, has a tendency to almost never sit in a normal way. Across all three seasons of the show, Roman will occasionally sit straight in a chair meant for sitting like a regular person, but that’s the exception to the rule. More often than not, he either sits weirdly, sits in a weird place not intended for sitting, or both. To Roman Roy, the world is simply a collection of quirky sitting opportunities, and the result is some of the most creative seating choices on television. To illustrate this and give Roman’s quirky sits the coverage they so richly deserve, here are 34 of the most notable ones in a handy list. So sit down — weirdly, if you are able — and enjoy.

Season 1, episode 5, “I Went to Market.” Photo: HBO

First up is the section we’ll call Roman Roy’s Classic Slouch-’n’-Slump Sits. Let’s start off with this — a mostly normal sit, but a bit slouchy. Just enough to be not normal.

Season 2, episode 6, “Argestes.” Photo: HBO

A more dramatic slouch, essentially lying down, during a flight. Not too quirky, but still uniquely Roman.

Season 2, episode 9, “DC.” Photo: HBO

Pretty much the exact same deal, but instead of on a plane it’s while he’s being held hostage and Karl is having a panic attack.

Season 1, episode 5, “I Went to Market.” Photo: HBO

Yet another slouch, with one arm up and his girlfriend’s legs over his lap.

Season 2, episode 4, “Safe Room.” Photo: HBO

Another slouch, but a tense one.

Season 1, episode 7, “Austerlitz.” Photo: HBO

A fairly normal sit, but slumped forward this time, and another tense one.

Season 1, episode 5, “I Went to Market.” Photo: HBO

Another slump, given a nice dose of quirk by his peeking in sideways through the doorway.

Season 1, episode 6, “Which Side Are You On?” Photo: HBO

More tense slumps and slouches, but these ones are extra quirky because they take place during a very important board meeting.

Season 1, episode 5, “I Went to Market.” Photo: HBO

A very slight slouch, this time on a terrace while smoking weed. Definitely more quirky than those other slouches, and it also brings us to the next section: Roman Roy’s Ledge-and-Ledgelike-Surface Sits.

Season 1, episode 4, “Sad Sack Wasp Trap.” Photo: HBO

This is barely a sit, which is what qualifies it as a quirky one. There are many of these throughout all three seasons of Succession, so we’re including this one to represent them all.

Season 1, episode 1, “Celebration.” Photo: HBO

Similar to the terrace, here Roman chooses to sit on some kind of cabinet or bookshelf. Cabinets and bookshelves are not meant for sitting.

Season 1, episode 10, “Nobody Is Ever Missing.” Photo: HBO

Is this a sit? Is it a stand? Is it a lean? It’s a Roman Roy quirky sit, that’s what it is.

Season 2, episode 6, “Argestes.” Photo: HBO

A kooky kitchen-island sit while talking to Gerri.

Season 3, episode 6, “What It Takes.” Photo: HBO

If the only bathroom seating options are a toilet (very chairlike) and a sink (not chairlike at all), Roman is going to choose the latter.

Season 2, episode 2, “Vaulter.” Photo: HBO

Extra quirky points for the Vaulter headlines that play on the TV behind Roman while he’s seated here.

Season 3, episode 3, “The Disruption.” Photo: HBO

This isn’t a weirdly paused moment; he stays in this position for a beat. Only Roman sits like this.

Season 3, episode 4, “Mass in Time of War.” Photo: HBO

This is exactly like the last sit, only instead of a desk, the weird thing Roman is sitting on is invisible. But invisible furniture counts.

Season 2, episode 4, “Safe Room.” Photo: HBO

This concludes the Roman Roy’s Ledge-and-Ledgelike-Surface Sits section.

Season 2, episode 3, “Hunting.” Photo: HBO

Now we’re moving on to the Roman Roy’s Chair-and-Couch Nontraditional Sits section, in which he is seated in every possible way but “normal” on furniture designed for sitting.

Season 3, episode 8, “Chiantishire.” Photo: HBO

A very common sit in this section is Roman sitting on the tops of chairs instead of the part you’re supposed to sit on.

Season 1, episode 2, “Shit Show at the Fuck Factory.” Photo: HBO

Seriously, he does this a lot.

Season 3, episode 7, “Too Much Birthday.” Photo: HBO

He just loves it.

Season 2, episode 9, “DC.” Photo: HBO

Technically, this doesn’t count because Roman is lying down, not sitting, but he’s using several chairs to lie down and it’s super-quirky, so it at least deserves a mention.

Season 1, episode 2, “Shit Show at the Fuck Factory.” Photo: HBO

If there is a couch, Roman will find a way to sit weirdly on it.

Season 3, episode 1, “Secession.” Photo: HBO

No couch is safe from Roman’s ability to find its quirky sit place.

Season 1, episode 2, “Shit Show at the Fuck Factory.” Photo: HBO

Despite there being an empty row of hospital waiting room chairs right behind him, here Roman chooses to sit on the floor — quirky! Which brings us to the next section: Roman Roy’s Floor-and-Floorlike-Surface Sits.

Season 1, episode 10, “Nobody Is Ever Missing.” Photo: HBO

To be fair, Shiv also has a quirky sit here, but it’s not as quirky as Roman sitting like a little boy on the ottoman.

Season 1, episode 3, “Lifeboats.” Photo: HBO

Here’s another instance in which there are multiple seating options, but Roman sits on the floor instead. It’s very quirky. Oh, and spoiler alert: He jerks off in front of the windows right after this.

Season 2, episode 7, “Return.” Photo: HBO

This is exactly how a (slime) puppy would sit in front of daddy.

Season 3, episode 5, “Retired Janitors of Idaho.” Photo: HBO

Okay, next (and very short) section: Roman Roy’s Ensemble-Scene Sits. Is this not art?

Season 2, episode 5, “Tern Haven.” Photo: HBO

And this. This is basically a painting, and the main reason it’s so gorgeous is because of that quirky sit.

Season 1, episode 1, “Celebration.” Photo: HBO

And now on to the final section: Roman Roy’s Instant Hall of Fame Sits. These quirky sits transcend categorization; they’re instant classics. This one is from the very first episode of Succession and served as the first hint of the long line of quirky sits to come.

Season 3, episode 8, “Chiantishire.” Photo: HBO

It’s not really the weirdest Roman sit ever, but it might go down in history as the most infamous. If you know, you know.