Why Isn’t Anyone Talking About Roman’s Quirky Sits on Succession?

This article was originally published in September of 2018. It has been updated to accommodate many of the quirky Roman Roy sits from seasons two and three of Succession.
Succession is about to wrap up its third season on HBO, and as was the case when this article first published and the debut season had just ended, the internet is currently awash in Succession coverage. There’s The New Yorker’s lengthy profile of Jeremy Strong, a close read of the final 30 seconds of “Chiantishire,” the continued J. Smith Cameron Sex-Symbol Beat (she deserves it all), hard-hitting analysis of Connor’s jacket situation, interviews with every cast member possible, and an ode to the tragic sadness of Tom Wambsgans. But one very important element of Succession — the element that, as a fan, I’m most interested and invested in — hasn’t been much followed up on, so it’s time for that wrong to be made right.
I’m talking, of course, about Roman’s quirky sits.
If you’re a Succession viewer, you may have noticed by now that Roman, the baby boy of the Roy family played by Kieran Culkin, has a tendency to almost never sit in a normal way. Across all three seasons of the show, Roman will occasionally sit straight in a chair meant for sitting like a regular person, but that’s the exception to the rule. More often than not, he either sits weirdly, sits in a weird place not intended for sitting, or both. To Roman Roy, the world is simply a collection of quirky sitting opportunities, and the result is some of the most creative seating choices on television. To illustrate this and give Roman’s quirky sits the coverage they so richly deserve, here are 34 of the most notable ones in a handy list. So sit down — weirdly, if you are able — and enjoy.
First up is the section we’ll call Roman Roy’s Classic Slouch-’n’-Slump Sits. Let’s start off with this — a mostly normal sit, but a bit slouchy. Just enough to be not normal.
A more dramatic slouch, essentially lying down, during a flight. Not too quirky, but still uniquely Roman.
Pretty much the exact same deal, but instead of on a plane it’s while he’s being held hostage and Karl is having a panic attack.
Yet another slouch, with one arm up and his girlfriend’s legs over his lap.
Another slouch, but a tense one.
A fairly normal sit, but slumped forward this time, and another tense one.
Another slump, given a nice dose of quirk by his peeking in sideways through the doorway.
More tense slumps and slouches, but these ones are extra quirky because they take place during a very important board meeting.
A very slight slouch, this time on a terrace while smoking weed. Definitely more quirky than those other slouches, and it also brings us to the next section: Roman Roy’s Ledge-and-Ledgelike-Surface Sits.
This is barely a sit, which is what qualifies it as a quirky one. There are many of these throughout all three seasons of Succession, so we’re including this one to represent them all.
Similar to the terrace, here Roman chooses to sit on some kind of cabinet or bookshelf. Cabinets and bookshelves are not meant for sitting.
Is this a sit? Is it a stand? Is it a lean? It’s a Roman Roy quirky sit, that’s what it is.
A kooky kitchen-island sit while talking to Gerri.
If the only bathroom seating options are a toilet (very chairlike) and a sink (not chairlike at all), Roman is going to choose the latter.
Extra quirky points for the Vaulter headlines that play on the TV behind Roman while he’s seated here.
This isn’t a weirdly paused moment; he stays in this position for a beat. Only Roman sits like this.
This is exactly like the last sit, only instead of a desk, the weird thing Roman is sitting on is invisible. But invisible furniture counts.
This concludes the Roman Roy’s Ledge-and-Ledgelike-Surface Sits section.
Now we’re moving on to the Roman Roy’s Chair-and-Couch Nontraditional Sits section, in which he is seated in every possible way but “normal” on furniture designed for sitting.
A very common sit in this section is Roman sitting on the tops of chairs instead of the part you’re supposed to sit on.
Seriously, he does this a lot.
He just loves it.
Technically, this doesn’t count because Roman is lying down, not sitting, but he’s using several chairs to lie down and it’s super-quirky, so it at least deserves a mention.
If there is a couch, Roman will find a way to sit weirdly on it.
No couch is safe from Roman’s ability to find its quirky sit place.
Despite there being an empty row of hospital waiting room chairs right behind him, here Roman chooses to sit on the floor — quirky! Which brings us to the next section: Roman Roy’s Floor-and-Floorlike-Surface Sits.
To be fair, Shiv also has a quirky sit here, but it’s not as quirky as Roman sitting like a little boy on the ottoman.
Here’s another instance in which there are multiple seating options, but Roman sits on the floor instead. It’s very quirky. Oh, and spoiler alert: He jerks off in front of the windows right after this.
This is exactly how a (slime) puppy would sit in front of daddy.
Okay, next (and very short) section: Roman Roy’s Ensemble-Scene Sits. Is this not art?
And this. This is basically a painting, and the main reason it’s so gorgeous is because of that quirky sit.
And now on to the final section: Roman Roy’s Instant Hall of Fame Sits. These quirky sits transcend categorization; they’re instant classics. This one is from the very first episode of Succession and served as the first hint of the long line of quirky sits to come.
It’s not really the weirdest Roman sit ever, but it might go down in history as the most infamous. If you know, you know.
More From This Series
- Scott Nicholson on Playing Succession’s Only Satisfied Character
- That Succession Moment Is About a Lot More Than Roman’s ‘Item’
- A Timeline of Roman and Gerri’s Succession Sexual Tension