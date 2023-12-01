As Awards Season Picks Up, Critics Are Giving Martin Scorsese His Flowers

The Oscar circus came to New York City this week, as Monday’s Gotham Awards and Thursday’s New York Film Critics Circle picks bookended a flurry of campaign meet and greets. The critics sprang for Martin Scorsese’s Oklahoma epic, which won both Best Picture and Best Actress. (Killers also received a Tribute Award at the Gothams, somewhat overshadowed by the kerfuffle about who edited Robert De Niro’s speech .) Bearing in mind that this is advantageous home turf for Scorsese, whose Irishman won top honors from NYFCC four years ago, and that the Circle’s Best Picture winner hasn’t overlapped with Oscar in over a decade, it’s still early points on the board for Killers, which is hoping to convince voters that it, and not Oppenheimer, is the three-hour excavation of our nation’s foundational sin worth rewarding.

Up

Anatomy of a Fall

After France decided to submit the culinary romance The Taste of Things instead, I wondered whether Neon would still be able to mount a successful campaign for the Palme d’Or winner. So far, so good. Anatomy of a Fall won both Best International Feature and Best Screenplay at the Gothams — surprising co-writer Arthur Harari, who’d only prepared one speech — then landed another International Feature honor from the NYFCC, too. Anatomy won’t be able to win that category at the Oscars, of course, but the critical love suggests Justine Triet’s film is in pole position for the customary international spot in the Best Picture lineup. (Don’t cry for The Taste of Things, either, which has been wooing voters with dinners by chef Pierre Gagnaire, who made its mouth-watering meals.)