Killing Eve Will Hang Up the Murder Couture After Its Fourth Season

Twist! Photo: Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle

Get ready for a postlapsarian television landscape, because we will soon witness the fall of Eve, which is what of course I’ve decided to call the season finale of Killing Eve. AMC Networks announced today that the spy drama will end after its upcoming fourth season. The good news: You won’t have to wait too long to watch it. The eight-episode fourth season will go into production early this summer in the U.K. and in Europe and will premiere next year. Additionally, while Eve and Villanelle’s sexually charged cat-and-mouse chase might be ending, the network also announced that it is exploring “a number of potential spinoff ideas to extend the show’s iconic universe.” How many of those ideas involve murder in large poufy dresses, though? That’s the real question.

Based on the Codename Villanelle books by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve premiered back in 2018 with a first-season run by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, bringing Sandra Oh back to her most prominent TV role since Grey’s Anatomy and introducing Jodie Comer as the show’s fearsome girly assassin. Waller-Bridge handed off the second season to Emerald Fennell, who went on to get an Oscar nomination for Promising Young Woman, while Suzanne Heathcote took over in the third season; Laura Neal has been announced as lead writer for the fourth and final season. Along the way, Killing Eve has racked up awards, including three Emmy nominations for Oh, a nomination and a win for Comer, and two nominations for Outstanding Drama Series. Let’s hope it goes out with a bang, according to whichever definition of “bang” you find most satisfying.