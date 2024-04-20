Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Even More Calabasas to Your TV

Not bad for a girl with no talent. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

One day Taylor Swift is writing a song about you pushing her down the stairs at school, and the next day you’re producing a show set at one. Deadline reports that Netflix has acquired the scripted series Calabasas from executive producers Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and I. Marlene King. The project is Kardashian’s latest foray into film and television after starring in the most recent season of American Horror Story with Roberts. She’s also since signed on to star in the upcoming Paula Pell-penned comedy The Fifth Wheel for Netflix, as well as a legal drama series for Hulu from Ryan Murphy. King, who created Pretty Little Liars, is set to write and serve as showrunner for Calabasas.

The series is based on Via Bleidner’s 2021 book If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous By Now, a collection of essays about her experience transferring from a private Catholic school to Calabasas High. Published when Bleidner was 21 years old, the essays chronicle the culture shock of coming of age in the L.A. suburb known for its Kardashian connection, with the book’s synopsis referencing stories like “Kim Kardashian endorsing the students’ favorite hidden lunch spot” and “Kanye trying to take control of your school to make it the very first YEEZY institution.” So it seems like if Kardashian wants to add the show to her acting résumé, she’ll have to play herself.