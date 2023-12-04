Kim Kardashian Will Practice Law (on a Ryan Murphy Show)

Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian has been teasing that she’ll be practicing law, and while everybody thought her new career would be shown on a TV show, it’s a bit surprising to learn that it will be on a fictional one. Ryan Murphy, executive producer of American Horror Story, in which Kardashian is currently starring, is creating a new show for Hulu featuring Kardashian as a lawyer, per Deadline. This will be Murphy’s first show since leaving Netflix for 20th Television, which is owned by Disney. The show, written by Jon Robin Baitz (Feud: Capote’s Women), will star Kardashian as a successful L.A. divorce attorney in an all-female practice. Poker Face, you have a lot to answer for. With both AHS and the recently announced film The Fifth Wheel, Kardashian’s hard pivot into acting is moving right along. The show’s title has not yet been revealed, but since Sarah Jessica Parker already took Divorce, we have a few ideas:

— Blonde Ambition

— Nobody (But This One Lawyer) Wants to Work Anymore

— Brand Expansion: The Series

— Run Right Back to Me