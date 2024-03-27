trailer mix

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Are Already Back With Another One

By , a news writer who covers film, TV, music, and celebrities

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos have gotten their butts up and worked, even though these days it seems like nobody wants to. The actor-director duo are back with their second movie in a year, fresh off four Oscar wins for Poor Things, including a Lead Actress award for Stone. Previously, the two collaborated on Bleat (2022) and The Favourite (2019); the newest one, Kinds of Kindness, is a “triptych fable,” the official summary reads, that follows three characters: a man “without choice” attempting to gain control of his life, a policeman reuniting with his wife who was missing at sea, and a woman searching for someone with a special spiritual ability. Stone peels through a nondescript urban landscape in the first trailer. Shots of a dead body getting dragged through a dated hallway and Margaret Qualley slapping Jesse Plemons flicker by. Hunter Schafer performs a ritual in an examination room. Hong Chau licks somebody’s bare back. Willem Dafoe smiles in black-and-white. A person in a wheelchair falls over. Mamoudou Athie is just there. It’s unclear what’s going on. “Isn’t it wonderful?” Stone says in voice-over. Certainly for anyone who didn’t have the patience to wait even a year for another Lanthimos droll comedy. Kinds of Kindness arrives June 21.

