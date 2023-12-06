Photo: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez will be playing the titular, imaginary Spider Woman in Bill Condon’s movie musical adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. Based on the 1993 musical, which itself is based on the novel by Manuel Puig, Kiss of the Spider Woman centers on Luis Molina. A gay hairdresser arrested for “corruption of a minor,” Molina imagines stories starring Aurora (Lopez) — a vampy film diva. Molina’s prison life is complicated when he is forced to share his cell with Marxist political prisoner Valentin Arregui Paz. Puig adapted the book himself into a play, which was turned into a movie starring William Hurt and Raul Juila. Chita Rivera starred in the musical adaptation on Broadway and in the West End.

According to Variety, production is looking for an unknown to play Molina. They want someone who “presents as an openly queer and effeminate gay man, but may be on the non-binary/trans femme spectrum,” per the casting breakdown. Rehearsals are expected to start in February, and filming in April. Condon has experience adapting musicals, but also in blending reality and dream (see also: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2).