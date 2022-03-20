Harley Quinn’s Kite-Man Is Getting a Spinoff

Photo: Max/YouTube

Fans (especially of the wlw variety) have taken Harley Quinn into their hearts. Season two ended with Harley and Ivy driving into the sunset (and away from Ivy’s wedding), an official canon-compliant couple. But what about poor Kite-Man, the fiancé who stood in the way of our favorite gals’ sapphic bliss? Don’t feel too bad for him, he’s getting a spinoff. And Darkseid’s gonna be there!

Speaking at SXSW in 2022 (and reported by the Mary Sue), the creative staff of the HBO Max series leaked details about new castings, cameos, and a spinoff. Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! will feature everyone’s un-favorite supervillain Kite Man. After getting left at the altar, Frasier Crane-style, KM will purchase the famous DC villains bar Noonan’s and turn it into his own personal Cheers. “We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode,” said series co-creator Patrick Schumacker, “but after that we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane.” Kite Man’s voice actor is stoked. “I’ve dreamed of a spinoff since I was a little boy,” Matt Oberg tweeted. “This one would be amazing.” Unlike some other DC properties, Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! is officially making it through the HBO Max to Max transition. A trailer for the show dropped September 14, with a projected premiere some time in 2024.

Can we get a HELL YEAH?! Get ready for all of Kite Man’s saucy adventures in Kite Man, Hell Yeah!, a spin-off of Harley Quinn, coming in 2024 to Max. pic.twitter.com/83xEpKnbPg — Max (@StreamOnMax) September 14, 2023

