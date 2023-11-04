A New Kardashian Has Joined the Rock Show

Photo: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly added a new band member and/or cast member, depending on how their contracts work out. People reports that the couple has welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, but did not give specific details like a birth date or name. Last week, Kardashian debuted her Halloween costume inspired by her sister Kim and niece North West featuring her baby bump. However, early in September, Kardashian revealed that she underwent “urgent fetal surgery” that saved her child’s life. She explained her first three pregnancies were “really easy” and undergoing this trauma gave her a “whole new understanding” of other mothers who’ve experienced something similar. This is Kourtney’s fourth child— she had three with ex-Scott Disick. Barker had two with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is close with his stepdaughter from Moakler’s previous marriage. Soon, Kourt will have a new braid to add to her kollection.