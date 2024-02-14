Kristen Stewart Presents Her Queer Continuum

Kristen Stewart. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

For Kristen Stewart, the best way to understand the history of being a lesbian in the entertainment world is by considering who came before and after her. “It goes: Jodie [Foster], me, boygenius,” she told Rolling Stone in a Valentine’s Day cover story. “I’m in the middle. Do you know what I mean?” The Love Lies Bleeding actor acknowledges that Jodie had “such a hard time” as a gay actor, but for her own career, Stewart said “it wasn’t a problem” because she has spent so much time in indie spaces. “The parts that I’m attracted to and the filmmakers that are attracted to me and the audience that exists for those movies,” Stewart began. “Had I really wanted to carve out more commercial space and maintain that, I don’t know if that would’ve worked.” As for the boygenius reference, Stewart directed the supergroup’s 14-minute music video “The Film,” which ends with the throuple kissing. Stewart doesn’t mention who else exists on her queer continuum, but I would like to see a version with Wanda Sykes, Janelle Monáe, and Alex Consani somewhere in there.

Kristen Stewart, Rolling Stone’s March cover star, just wants to “do the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”



After more than two decades in the spotlight, she knows who she is — and what she wants.



Cover story/Photos: https://t.co/c7jbLK5gpd pic.twitter.com/ljbryy9L6x — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 14, 2024

When it comes to playing with gender, Stewart’s down to get a little more masc. “Now, I want to do the gayest fucking thing you’ve ever seen in your life,” she explains of her vision for the hypersexualized butch photo shoot accompanying the profile. “If I could grow a little mustache, if I could grow a fucking happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would. Guys — I’m sorry — but their fucking pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm, bring it in.’” Nothing’s impossible if she really sets her mind to it.