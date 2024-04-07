What Would Aunt Linda’s Letterboxd Look Like?

There were endless characters that Kristen Wiig could have brought back when she hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, but luckily for us, one of the classics that she reprised was none other than Weekend Update’s own Aunt Linda. How’s our favorite film critic been since the last time we saw her? “Well, I’ll tell you Nosy O’Donnell…I got divorced. My husband finally got hearing aids, ten minutes later he was on a bus,” she told “Seth” (Colin Jost). In a dream world, Aunt Linda would be killing it on Letterboxd, and to that point, here are a few of Aunt Linda’s latest film and television reviews.

Barbie

“I didn’t get it! Is she a doll that comes to life? It didn’t make any sense. And where are they? On the moon? And hey, America Ferrari, save your speeches for women’s libbers, I love wearing a bra.”

Oppenheimer

“Nopenheimer, directed by Christopher No Thanks. Why the heck would anyone make a movie about the person who invented the microwave?”

The Bear

“I thought it was gonna be about bears living in the woods, or at the very least a sitcom about a hairy, doughy gay man who has to raise his sisters kids…And I didn’t learn how to cook one thing! Rachael Ray would be rolling in her grave.”

And based on this Weekend Update appearance, it sounds like the latest addition to her top four is Paw Patrol: “I laughed, I cried, I started again the minute it was finished…Dogs saving the world in uniforms? Here’s my alley, and this film went straight up it.”