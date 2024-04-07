Kristen Wiig Joins Five-Timers Club in Star-Studded SNL Monologue

Saturday Night Live inducted its second host of the season into its five-timers club this week, with Kristen Wiig joining that elite circle, making her just the fifth former cast member to earn a coveted jacket. Normally, those jackets are handed out by other members (usually Candice Bergen), hence Paul Rudd popping up during the monologue in the hopes of participating in one of those classic sketches. “I don’t think we’re doing one of those,” Wiig tells him, but assures us that she’s still excited to get her jacket. That’s when former writer and current Girls5Eva starlet Paul Pell raises her hand to point out that they aren’t as special as you might think. “You know, they basically hand those out to everybody like free maxi-pads,” she says. And to prove her point, the monologue quickly fills up with stars wearing the jacket who haven’t yet hosted five times, including Matt Damon, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm, Martin Short, and Ryan Gosling. Despite their value apparently going downhill, Wiig eventually gets her jacket. Notice how it takes seven men to take the place of one Candice Bergen?

