The Box Office Bows Down to Jack Black

Photo: Dreamworks Animation

Everything Jack Black touches turns to gold— or at least special ingredient soup. After playing Bowser in Super Mario Bros. (the third high-grossing animated film of all time) last year, Black returns as Po, a kung fu fighting panda, with a new audience of fans who weren’t even born when the first film aired. There’s a quote somewhere about the passage of time, maybe said by a wise tortoise. However, it is not the time for an existential crisis; it’s time to talk money, which also… causes crisis. You can never truly win— unless you’re Jack Black. Kung Fu Panda 4 is heading for a $55 million dollar opening, according to Deadline, the second-best weekend opening for the franchise. Po is battling against Dune: Part Two, skadooshing them out of the top spot by about $10 million. The panda beats out the sandworm, especially if they can’t belt out a tune.