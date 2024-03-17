Kung Fu Panda 4 Holds On to Top Spot at the Box Office

Everybody was kung fu fighting…again. Kung Fu Panda 4 held onto its top spot at the domestic box office this weekend, raking in $30 million in its second weekend — bringing its global total to $176.5 million, according to Variety. Following closely in second place was Dune: Part 2, with $29 million, bringing its global total to $400 million. The epic sequel is expected to surpass its predecessor later this week. In a distant third, was Arthur the King, starring Mark Wahlberg as an adventure racer joined by a stray dog on a race through the Dominican Republic, which only took in $7.5 million in its opening weekend. Maybe it would have had better luck if Wahlberg brought along a panda or sandworm on his race.