Kyle Harris Will Be Gravely Disappointed by Hudson Yards

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, I got to enjoy the delightful sounds of a vernal Brooklyn afternoon with a sitting-out-of-doors Kyle Harris (The Onion, NBC Late Night Writers Workshop, tweeting in a way that can only be described as unhinged) for a chat about how he’s doing this late in the pandemic. He weighed the merits of incorporating his niche interest in vintage signs into his apartment’s décor, detailed the mechanics of participating in the NBC Late Night Writers Workshop while quarantined at home, and discussed the things he’s most excited about exploring in NYC post-pandemic (Spoiler: One of them is, regrettably, Hudson Yards). He also explained how he comes up with the headlines he submits to The Onion: “I got, like, a process. I do [write] them usually on the toilet. And then I get the shower going, and it gets warm in two minutes. So between that time, I can usually busy out something and send it in.”

You can find Kyle on Twitter at @heykyleharris and on Instagram at @heykyleharris.