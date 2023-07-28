Kylie Minogue Becomes Las Vegas’s Heartbeat With New Residency

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

First, Kylie Minogue became the heartbeat of the summer by releasing “Padam Padam.” Now, she’s becoming the heartbeat of the whole year with the release of her new album Tension, and her next endeavor in Vegas. Minogue announces her first-ever Las Vegas residency that will be opening up a new intimate 1,000-seat venue at The Venetian hotel called Voltaire. “The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It’s one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that,” shares Minogue in a press release. “The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night – that’s what Voltaire is and I can’t wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting.” Tickets for the show go on sale on August 7.

Her residency will encompass songs from her decades-long career, and obviously “Padam Padam.” “I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, so enough glamour and abandon,” she tells People on the development of the show. “I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live band and dancers, amazing costumes. That’s the base — and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with.” Get ready to “Padam Padam” all over Vegas when the show begins on November 3.